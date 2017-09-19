Extra-time strike knocks Albion out of Carabao Cup

Brighton suffered a second defeat at Bournemouth in the space of five days this evening when they exited the Carabao Cup 1-0 after extra-time.

After a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League on Friday, the Seagulls lost in the third round of the League Cup after Cherries substitute Joshua King got the only goal on 99 minutes.

Albion made ten changes from the Premier League defeat, with only Liam Rosenior keeping his place in the starting 11. Tim Krul, Ezequiel Schelotto and Dessie Hutchinson all made their debuts, while Jose Izquierdo started his first match for the Seagulls.

Bournemouth made nine changes from Friday, with captain Simon Francis and Ryan Fraser the only two players who kept their places.

The Seagulls started with a 5-4-1 formation and Izquierdo stung the fingertips of Cherries keeper Artur Boruc with a fierce strike early on.

Bournemouth then had a couple of openings of their own as Lys Mousset shot straight at Krul from the edge of the penalty area and then fired over from Benik Afobe's lay-off.

Mousset again tested Krul from distance on 22 minutes, before Albion almost went ahead three minutes later. Jiri Skalak's low shot was spilled by Boruc but Jamie Murphy's follow-up from close range was deflected behind for a corner.

The hosts had penalty appeals waved away when Afobe went down under a Uwe Hunemeier challenge on the half-hour mark.

Izquierdo was a lively outlet for Brighton and almost opened his account for the club on 36 minutes when he skipped past a couple of challenges and then shot just past the far post from a tight angle.

At the other end, Connor Goldson did well to poke the ball just wide of his own goal when Afobe threatened to get a shot away on 41 minutes.

The hosts went even closer just before half-time when Jordon Ibe span past a challenge but saw his low shot pushed just wide by Krul.

Bournemouth made a quick start to the second half and should have been ahead shortly after the restart. Krul made an outstanding low save to keep out Afobe's header and Junior Stanislas could only fire the rebound against a post from close range.

Moments later, a mistake by Steve Cook left Murphy clean through at the other end but Boruc managed to push his shot just wide of the far post.

Stanislas had another golden opening on 57 minutes when a right-wing cross found him unmarked 12 yards out but he ballooned his shot over the bar.

Krul again came to Albion's rescue as he made a superb low stop to keep out Lewis Cook's long-ranger on 62 minutes, before Mousset's glancing header from the resulting corner was cleared off the line.

Bournemouth continued to press and looked the more dangerous side as Schelotto twice had to make last-ditch clearances, before Afobe was denied by a fine Krul save four minutes from time as the game went to extra-time.

The Cherries started the additional 30 minutes well and King sent Afobe's cross just wide on 95 minutes, before Ibe's effort was deflected wide after a mazy run.

The pressure paid off on 99 minutes when King latched on to fellow sub Marc Pugh's cross, held off a couple of challenges and poked the ball home from eight yards.

Albion sent on Anthony Knockaert and Solly March four minutes later and then Dutch international midfielder Davy Propper came on for the final 15 minutes.

Cherries sub Adam Smith drove a shot wide from 15 yards as Brighton struggled to create any opportunities to level and Bournemouth comfortably held on to reach the fourth round.

BOURNEMOUTH: Boruc; Fraser (Hyndman 117), Francis, S.Cook, B.Smith; Ibe (A.Smith 102), Gosling, L.Cook, Stanislas (Pugh 63); Mousset (King 79); Afobe. Subs: Ramsdale, Mahoney, Simpson.

ALBION: Krul; Rosenior (Mateju 110), Goldson, Hunemeier, Bong; Schelotto (Propper 105), Molumby, Hutchinson, Skalak (Knockaert 103); Murphy; Izquierdo (March 103). Subs: Maenpaa, Dunk, Tilley.