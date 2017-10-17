Early security and travel advice for Albion fans heading to Manchester United

Albion fans heading to the match at Manchester United next month have been given early warning about the security procedures at Old Trafford and potential travel disruption.

The Premier League game kicks-off at 3pm on November 25 and tickets went on sale to Brighton season ticket holders today.

Manchester United have reviewed their security procedures and this involves longer searches of supporters at the turnstiles, resulting in longer queues.

All Albion fans attending the game are advised to get to the turnstiles at least one hour before the start of the match, to allow plenty of time to be searched before kick-off.

The Old Trafford turnstiles open two hours before kick-off, and fans are advised that entry into the stadium will not be permitted after half-time.

There are also restrictions on the sizes of bags brought into the ground, the size of which must be no larger than 20cm x 15cm x 5cm (8” x 6” x 2”). All bags will be searched and items larger than the size criteria must be left at one of the 'Bag Drop' facilities, which are located near the ticket office (N1 car park) and in E2 car park.

Bringing a bag will further delay entry to the stadium (and will delay departure after the game if supporters have had to use a 'Bag Drop'), so Albion fans are encouraged not to bring any bags or prohibited items to the stadium.

If it is necessary for you to bring a bag, Manchester United are advising all visiting supporters to arrive at the ground at least two hours before kick-off.

Fans travelling to the game by car are warned roads will be busier than usual, owing to some major roadworks which have commenced key roads surrounding Old Trafford. That includes changes in the direction of traffic.

All fans are advised to allow additional time for their journeys and arrive at least one hour before kick-off to get through the turnstiles. As a consequence of the road works, some car parking will no longer be available on public roads, but the stadium’s official car parks will remain unaffected.

The Metrolink trams are also unaffected by the road closures, and the ones closest to the ground are: Old Trafford, Trafford Bar, Exchange Quay, Salford Quays and MediaCityUK.

There are frequent tram services from Piccadilly, Victoria and Deansgate train stations and there is a designated walking route from the city centre to the ground.