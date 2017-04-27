Dunk: Let's make the season perfect

Albion defender Lewis Dunk wants to make the season perfect by lifting the Championship title on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old has been with the Seagulls since he was ten and played a handful of games when the club won League One in 2010-11. This season, he has played 41 matches and has received many accolades with some impressive performances, which saw him named in the PFA Championship and EFL Championship teams of the year.

Dunk admits sealing promotion and reaching the Premier League with his hometown club was a dream come true but now the title is in his sights.

He said: "It would be a little added bonus and would make the season perfect.

"It's almost perfect now but that would make it perfect. We'll get our heads down and try to get the result on Saturday, get the three points and become champions."

On reaching the top flight, Dunk said: "It's massive, a dream come true, especially for me. I'm a local lad, have been here since I was ten and to grow up, see where the club was to where it is now is huge for me, huge for the club and huge for the whole city.

"As a club and me as well, we've had so many near misses in the play-offs for the past five years. We've been in and around it and to finally get there is a massive relief for all of us and it proved from my celebrations how much it meant and how much of a dream come true it is for all of us.

"The celebrations in 2010-11 were good but nothing compared to these celebrations. It's to the Premier League and it's where everyone wants to play.

"From when you're a little boy watching, you want to play in the Premier League and it's just massive and it was great times."

Dunk and many of the other Brighton players were in pictures and videos on social media celebrating with fans after promotion was confirmed and he admits that is his favourite memory of the season: "That whole day and night was something I'll never forget for the rest of my life.

"We got the train in (to Brighton) with the fans and intergrated with them and made it a big day with them and us.

"That's the way this club has always been, it's a community club and I think it was really fitting for us to do that, instead of just going off and doing it on our own.

"We took our time out and spent it with the fans for a bit, we loved it and they loved it, so what more could you ask for?"

