Chelsea legend praises Brighton's progress

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has praised the way in which Brighton reached the Premier League and said the club's history is 'a great story'.

Lampard took part in a question and answer session with members of Albion's academy and was at the Amex for Brighton's first-ever Premier League game, as a pundit for BT Sport.



Speaking to www.brightonandhovealbion.com, Lampard said he has been impressed with how the Seagulls rose to the top flight of English football: “I’m hugely impressed with everything here and so much credit goes to the owner, who’s really invested well in a club that’s very close to his heart, and that’s a fantastic story in itself.



“I was here for the first game against Manchester City, and there was a great atmosphere at the stadium. The club has a brilliant training facility too, which bodes well; it’s not a short-term thing, it’s a long-term vision.



“I’m well aware of the story of how the fans dug in to save the club many years ago, and it’s a great story.



“This is a club I have a great feeling for and I hope they manage to be successful, stay up and keep moving in the right direction.”



Lampard feels the team spirit at Brighton gives the club every chance to stay in the Premier League and said: “As much as Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City make the Premier League what it is, so do the likes of Brighton and Burnley.



“Other leagues don’t have the same competitive nature. A team fighting relegation can give the top teams a tough game.



“We need to embrace the fact that Brighton are here, not through spending millions and millions of pounds, but through sticking with a squad that’s got them there in the first place. You want to see positive results for them.



“They play as a team, which was their real strength last year. With the spirit they have, they’ve got every chance.”