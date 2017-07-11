Austrian international on Albion's radar

Austrian international defender Markus Suttner is still interesting Albion.

The 30-year-old plays for Ingolstadt and the Seagulls have been linked with the left-back all summer.

Brighton have reportedly already bid for Suttner this summer but the German side are keen to keep hold of him.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: "He will be one of a few players that interests us but he is somebody else's player and we try to do everything the right way.

"He's a name that's been mentioned but is one of a few players we'll have an interest in."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!