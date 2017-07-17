Atletico match on course to be a sell-out

Albion's mouthwatering pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid next month is on course to be a sell-out.

Brighton host the La Liga giants in their final pre-season friendly at the Amex on Sunday, August 6, with a 4pm kick-off.

Almost 23,000 tickets have been sold already and the club is urging fans interested in attending to book their tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets are £20 for adults, £16 for over-65s and under-21s, and £12 for under-18s. They can be bought online at seagullstickets.com, or by calling the Albion Booking Line on 0844 327 1901 (calls cost seven pence per minute plus your network access charge).

