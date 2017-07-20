Albion sign young Norwegian midfielder

Have your say

Brighton have signed Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann from FK Bodo/Glimt on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old joins on undisclosed terms from the Norwegian second division side, after making 42 appearances and scoring three goals.

He has played for Norway at under-18 and under-17 level and Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: “We are delighted that we’ve been able to bring Mathias to the club.

“He is a talented and versatile young player, who already has good experience playing regular senior football in Norway.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him into the club, and his longer-term plan will be to break into the first-team group.”

