Albion quartet offered new deals

Four of Brighton's promotion-winning squad have been offered new deals, while two players have been released.

David Stockdale, Gaetan Bong, Steve Sidwell and Niki Maenpaa’s existing contracts end on June 30, and have each been offered a new deal.

In addition, the club has extended midfielder Richie Towell's deal to 2019 - following promotion to the Premier League.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said: "I'm sure this won't come as a major surprise to most people - and we hope the four players we have offered new contracts will be with us next season for our first season in the Premier League."

Meanwhile, Vegard Forren, who joined Albion in early March, and Chris O'Grady, who spent the season on loan with Burton Albion, will be released.

Hughton said: "As is always the way at this time of year, we are also saying farewell to some players, and I'd like to thank Chris for his professionalism and hard work during my time as manager - and again wish him well for the future.

"That also goes for Vegard, who has been with us as defensive cover for the past two months. Seb Pocognoli, Fikayo Tomori and Chuba Akpom have also enjoyed successful loan spells with us and made significant contributions to our season."

Pocognoli, Tomori and Akpom have now returned to their parent clubs from West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Meanwhile, third-choice goalkeeper Casper Ankergren, who last season made one appearance for Albion in the FA Cup, and one as an over-age player in the EFL Trophy against Leyton Orient, will be offered a new backroom role with the club.

The Dane, who joined the club in 2010, will combine training, coaching and scouting duties under the guidance of Albion's goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts.

Dale Stephens, who would also have been out of contract on June 30, agreed a new four-year contract at the start of last week.