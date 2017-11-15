Search

Albion keeper Ryan helps Australia reach World Cup

Albion keeper Mathew Ryan. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan will be going to next year's World Cup in Russia after helping Australia get past Honduras in their two-legged play-off.

The 25-year-old stopper kept a clean sheet as the Socceroos drew 0-0 in Honduras on Friday and they then won the return leg in Sydney 3-1 this morning.


Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak scored a hat-trick for Australia, with a 20-yard free kick and two penalties, before Honduras replied with a consolation strike in injury-time.


It will be Australia's fifth successive appearance at a World Cup. They will be seeded in pot four for the draw next month.


Albion defender Shane Duffy suffered World Cup play-off heartbreak with Ireland last night as they crashed to a 5-1 defeat at home to Denmark.


Duffy headed Ireland into an early lead but Denmark hit back to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia with a hat-trick from Christian Eriksen, a Cyrus Christie own goal and Nicklas Bendtner penalty.


Ireland had drawn the first leg 0-0 in Denmark on Friday.