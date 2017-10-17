Albion duo make their return from injury

Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal and striker Sam Baldock both made their return from injury in last night's under-23 match with Blackburn Rovers.

Baldock has been sidelined since the summer with a calf injury, while Kayal broke a leg in the pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid in early August.

Sam Baldock celebrates scoring against Derby last season. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

They both played an hour in the 2-2 draw with Blackburn and Kayal netted with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area to make it 1-1.

Joe Nutall twice gave Blackburn the lead in the first half, before Rovers had Willem Tomlinson sent off for a foul on Jiri Skalak.

James Tilley scored Albion's equaliser in the second half.