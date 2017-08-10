Albion bring in Dutch winger

Albion have signed Dutch winger Soufyan Ahannach from Dutch Eerste Divisie side Almere City on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who predominantly plays as a left winger, joins the first-team squad on undisclosed terms.

Ahannach scored 18 goals and claimed 15 assists in 42 appearances last season and in total netted 32 times in 97 appearances for the Dutch club.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: "We are pleased to welcome Soufyan to the club; he's a young player with a lot of talent and good potential.

"He's has done very well playing senior football in Holland in recent seasons and we look forward to seeing more of what Soufyan is capable of over the coming weeks and months."

