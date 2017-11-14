Albion braced for busy festive period - and a lot of miles

Albion fans are braced for a busy festive period as the Seagulls play four Premier League games in just ten days and will also clock up 812 miles.

There is just over 215 hours between Brighton's first game starting and last game finishing during the period from December 23 to January 1 - the fourth fewest in the division.

Leicester have just 213 hours between their games, while Arsenal have the kindest schedule, with almost 290 hours between their first game kicking-off and last match finishing.

In a report on the BBC website, Albion fans will also travel further than supporters of 17 other Premier League clubs.

With a trip to Chelsea on Boxing Day and away match at Newcastle on December 30, Brighton fans will clock up 812 miles. Home games come against Watford on December 23 and Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

Newcastle fans have the furthest to travel - 964 miles - as they face West Ham and Stoke away. Tottenham have 896 miles to travel, with away matches against Burnley and Swansea.

The festive schedule is kindest to Burnley, who will travel just 160 miles for their away clashes.

With three international breaks so far, Albion have picked up 15 points from their 11 Premier League games. Those games came over a 85 day period but the Seagulls' next 11 Premier League fixtures will be completed in only 50 days.

Brighton are in back in action on Monday, when Stoke travel to the Amex for a 8pm kick-off.