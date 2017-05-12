Eastbourne CC chairman Fletcher-Price: 'We will do ourselves proud'

Eastbourne Cricket Club chairman Ian Fletcher-Price is confident his club will do themselves proud as they prepare to host Sussex for the first time in 17 years.

Sussex face Gloucestershire at the Saffrons in the Royal London One-Day Cup (11am start) and Fletcher-Price is excited about the prospect of seeing cricket at the Saffrons.

Sussex are having a better year in the competition but dropped to third after losing to Essex at Chelmsford in a thriller on Thursday night.

The Sharks fell just 11 runs short after Jofra Archer almost took them over the line with a brilliant 21-ball 45.

Fletcher-Price said: “It was so disappointing but so exciting and I think it’s the fact that people like Jofra Archer, the new pin-up, will be at the Saffrons on Sunday. He was sensational - he almost won it single handedly.

“I am hoping that youthful brilliance and natural talent that’s enough to bring the crowds in on Sunday.”

And the enthusiastic chairman believes there is still a big appetite for County cricket in the town.

He said: “Just the anticipation is huge. There’s a genuine appetite for county cricket in Eastbourne and I think and I think it was underestimated how much it was missed.

“It was in the Eastbourne calendar for so long that when it disappeared I think people were worried it might have gone forever.

“Although it’s taken 17 years, there’s been a gradual build-up to it.

“It’s been such a well co-ordinated operation to the extent we are going to do ourselves proud - we hope.”

And Fletcher-Price, after speaking to Luke Wright, knows the players are excited about playing at the Saffrons.

He said: “The Sussex players say to me they are genuinely excited to come and play in front of a full expectant house.

“Luke has said to me it’s a terrific buzz to come to outbound cricket because you know you are wanted, an extra special effort has been made and there’s an excited crowd keen to see you in a different part of the county.”