Eastbourne 3rd XI skipper Tibble hits magnificent unbeaten 200

Recently installed Eastbourne 3rd XI captain Jason Tibble was delighted to score an unbeaten 200 as his side beat Lewes St. Michaels CC 2nd XI by 254 runs in their opening game of the East Sussex Cricket League Division Six last Saturday.

Tibble was naturally pleased to score 200, besting his previous personal high score.

Jason Tibble

He said: ""I was ecstatic to score 200. It is actually my maiden century and I was so excited and relieved to get to the milestone. My previous high score was 92 in a festival game off 66 balls."

At only 17 Tibble has been made captain of the 3rd XI, and he is proud to take up the mantle despite the obstacles that arise from being a captain at local level cricket.

He said: "This is my first year as captain and I am really honoured to be given the role, although it is stressful during the week trying to get a team together. We've had late drop outs only one week in."

Tibble is also juggling his education with the captaincy, as well as various other roles at Eastbourne, and he feels that this can only help him in his new role.

He said: "I'm currently studying a sport BTEC at Sussex Downs college which helps me understand how to coach, manage teams, and incorporate the psychological side of the sport.

"I've been given the nickname Busy Junior for how much coaching and things I do at the club!"

With a win in their opening league fixture Tibble feels that both him and his club have big successes ahead of them.

"Eastbourne is a brilliant club and I can't wait to see what is in store for me in the future. I really hope we have a great season and aim for the title."

The 3rd XI's next fixture see them come up against St. Peters CC away from home at 1.30pm this coming Saturday.