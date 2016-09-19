Young all-rounder Delray selected for Young Lions

Delray Rawlins

Delray Rawlins

0
Have your say

Eastbourne cricketer Delray Rawlins, of the Sussex Academy, has been selected as part of the ECB’s Young Lions International Pathway group this winter.

Component:1.7586189.1474300726, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page