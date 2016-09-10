Tomsett: We will dominate Sussex cricket for years

Skipper Luke Tomsett insists Eastbourne can dominate Sussex cricket for years to come despite missing out on promotion back to the top tier.

Eastbourne ended their Sussex division two campaign in sixth place following a final day five wicket loss to Ansty. Eastbourne fielded a youthful side at the Saffrons - one that included four under-15 players and one under-17.

Ali Orr, Scott Lenham, Tom Gordon and Joe Pocklington were all part of the Sussex under-15 team that won the National Cup last month.

Tomsett was disappointed with the end of the season but believes the future is bright. He said, “The club are really proud to have four representatives in that side.

“Everyone at the club knows the talent we have coming through. We are in a transition period so there was no pressure to bounce straight back up to the Premier League. Patience is the key. We have a three to five year plan in place with the view to dominate Sussex cricket for years to come.”

Tomsett missed the last few matches of the season due to long-term knee injury made worse as he slid in the field to prevent a four.

“I’m hoping I won’t need an operation. Fingers crossed a course of physio will strengthen it.”