Craig Cachopa agrees early release from Sussex contract due to personal reasons

Sussex Cricket has announced that batsman Craig Cachopa has come to an agreement with the club for the early release from his contract, due to personal reasons.

24 year-old Cachopa, who arrived at The 1st Central County Ground in 2014, signed an extension to his contract in early 2016, however he has decided, in consultation with the club, to return home to New Zealand to spend time with his family and rest some minor injuries.

DM1619508a.jpg Sussex County Cricket Club press day. Craig Cachopa. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-160404-163257008

Cachopa, who was born in South Africa but qualifies as a non-overseas signing as he holds a Portuguese passport, made his Sussex debut in the NatWest T20 Blast in 2014.

He played 16 Specsavers County Championship matches for Sussex, and 43 white-ball matches, across the NatWest T20 Blast and the Royal London One-Day Cup. The T20 Blast was his strongest format for Sussex, as he averaged 27.18 with a strike rate of 136.79, and was also deployed as a wicketkeeper in a number of the Sharks’ T20 matches.

The former New Zealand Under-19 skipper, who will be taking some time out from the game when returning home, said, “I am grateful for the fantastic opportunity I have had over the past three years here at Sussex, however I think it is a good time for me to return to New Zealand to try and achieve some of my childhood dreams after some much needed rest.”

“I love county cricket and it has been a fabulous experience for me representing Sussex in all three formats. I owe a big thank you to Luke Wright, the coaching staff and all my team mates who have supported me. Everyone at Hove makes it such a special place to play at.”

“I intend to spend some quality time with my family at home in New Zealand resting before considering my options, and deciding on my next steps towards achieving my aspirations to play international cricket.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “I am sure Craig has enjoyed his time at Sussex and would have learnt a great deal about himself as well as his game.

“He is an immensely talented cricketer who has yet to reach his potential. We wish him great success in whatever he decides to pursue in the future.”

