There was no play at Hove on Tuesday on the second day of Sussex's Specsavers County Championship match against Gloucestershire.

The start was delayed because of drizzle but umpires Paul Baldwin and Steve O'Shaughnessy planned to get underway at 3.15pm before the rain returned just as the last of the protective covers were coming off.

As the rain continued, they called off the day's play at 6.30pm.

Gloucestershire are 31 for 0 replying to Sussex's 358 for 9 declared.