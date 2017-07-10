Ajmal Shahzad to leave Sussex with immediate effect

Sussex Cricket have come to a mutual agreement with Ajmal Shahzad which means he is free to explore playing opportunities with other counties with immediate effect.

Shahzad has played in both the Specsavers County Championship and the Royal London Cup this season but the return of players from the Indian Premier League, the form of Sussex’s other fast bowlers as well as injury means the 31-year-old has had limited opportunities and feels he needs to be playing first-team cricket regularly.

Director of Cricket Keith Greenfield said: “Ajmal’s attitude has always been exemplary and he has been a great role model for the youngsters at the club. He continues to strive to develop himself as a cricketer.

“But we recognise that he wants and needs to be playing first-team cricket and he will hopefully get an opportunity at another county where he can show his worth.”

Ajmal joined Sussex in 2015 and achieved his best first-class figures for the county that season when he took 5 for 46 against Worcestershire.

On leaving Sussex, Ajmal said: “I have loved my time at Sussex and I'm very grateful to everyone at the Club for their support over the last few years but I think it is clear that myself and the Club are going in different directions and it suits both parties to part ways.

“I'm really excited about the next stage of my career and it is my intention to be back playing cricket as soon as possible. I have a huge amount to offer a county and I know I will be a valuable asset to someone.

“I would like to thank (Head Coach) Mark Davis, Keith Greenfield and the rest of the Club for all their support and I wish them well in the future.”