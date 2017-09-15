Why is the PM scared of MEPs?

From: Keith Taylor

Green Party MEP for the South East, European Parliament

Yet again Theresa May is avoiding making her case in public, this time running scared of the European Parliament.

The Prime Minister lives in fear of scrutiny, especially when it comes to the Tory government’s variously magical thinking and entirely contradictory aims and claims on Brexit. If we weren’t governed by democracy, it’d almost be understandable that she doesn’t want to lay out the Brexit shambles for all to see. But we do.

The PM might be in the habit of shutting out debate in her own Parliament, but, ultimately, she will have to face down MEPs. Her extreme Brexit plans and the disdain her ministers have shown towards EU negotiators does mean, of course, this is going to be a hard sell.

The first rule of negotiations is: you’ve got to show up. May would be wise to put some energy into trying to get MEPs on side – if the PM fails to convince the European Parliament on issues such as UK and EU citizens’ rights and environmental safeguards then any proposed agreement is likely to be rejected when it is put to us in 2019.

It seems to have slipped her mind that MEPs will be voting on the final Brexit deal (an opportunity democracy dictates should be extended to the British people too). Theresa May would do well to involve us in discussions, rather than shutting herself away behind closed doors – again.