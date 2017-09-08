Where do all those fumes go?

From: A Edwards

Lewes Road

I noted that a TV commentator mentioned that it was now safe to return to Birling Gap because it’s unlikely that the chemical haze will ever happen again! Famous last words.

I recall, before I moved to the coast in 1994, that the worst polluted spot in the South East was Lullington Heath, halfway between Brighton and Eastbourne, and all other towns in between.

Perhaps I’m wrong, but one has to ask where do all the fumes from motor vehicles, and there are thousands of them, go? Perhaps that’s what caused the ‘chemical haze’.

I made this assumption before a so-called expert came up with the same suggestion on television, two days later.