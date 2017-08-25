Where are the arcade staff?

From: Mrs C R Murphy,

Harris Court

I am wondering why there is no staffing in the four amusement arcades on the pier?

Some of the machines are not working, so there is nobody to ask when they do not pay out the prizes.

My granddaughter won two prizes but the machine wouldn’t pay out, so she wasn’t very impressed.

I would have thought there would be some sort of security with all the money those machines hold at all times of the day.

And whilst on the subject of the pier, when are the Victorian lamps going to be replaced?

They are an eyesore, I would have thought they would have been a priority ahead of the gold paint.