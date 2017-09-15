What the movie doesn’t mention

From: The Rev J Willans

Leigh, Surrey

All across our towns and cities the blockbuster film Dunkirk is creating great interest and fascination.

There is, however, one major fact not mentioned in the film. Many of those who see it will be interested to learn that the situation was actually so desperate, King George VI called for a National Day of Prayer on May 26, 1940.

In a national broadcast he asked the people of Britain to pray for God’s help. Thousands of special services were held across the country and literally millions of people poured into churches to pray.

Two significant events immediately followed. Firstly, a violent storm arose over the Dunkirk region grounding the Luftwaffe which had been killing thousands on the beaches. Secondly, a great calm descended on the Channel, the like of which hadn’t occurred for a generation, enabling the hundreds of tiny boats to rescue 338,000 soldiers, rather than the estimated 30,000.

It was the timing of these events immediately after the Prayer Day which led people to speak of ‘the miracle of Dunkirk’ and Sunday, June 9, was officially appointed as a Day of National Thanksgiving.

Looking back at this and other events, the Bishop of Chelmsford wrote, “If ever a great nation was on the point of supreme and final disaster, and yet was saved and reinstated it was ourselves … it does not require an exceptionally religious mind to detect in all this the Hand of God.”

To coincide with this film, details of various 'Wartime Miracle's are being sent to thousands of churches across the UK so as to give congregations hope and reassurance, much needed in our unsettling times.