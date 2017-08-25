Town is free and vibrant

From: Alec Logan

Darley Road

What a sad letter Mr Spiegal writes (Eastbourne living in the past) with his denial of many of the past and recent events that have helped mould Eastbourne into the free and vibrant place that it is.

It’s good that Airbourne continues to celebrate the RAF who, while not winning air supremacy over the Channel and South East England during Dunkirk and the Battle of Britain, denied it to the Luftwaffe, so permitting the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of our soldiers to fight another day and preventing the invasion of England.

Were it not for the effort and sacrifice of these and our other armed services, Mr Spiegal might now be complaining in German, that is if he had the freedom to say anything at all.