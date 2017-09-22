Totalitarian state fears

From: Roger Paine

Church Path, Hellingly

In 1933, the Nazi party in Germany authorised the burning of thousands of library books.

It was emblematic of a harsh and oppressive regime seeking to censor or silence one aspect of the nation’s culture.

It must be hoped that East Sussex County Council’s intention to close at least seven public libraries would not result in such dramatic physical action.

But the result would be no less damaging and equate to that of a totalitarian state.