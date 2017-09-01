Thanks for all your dedication

From: Frances Brooker

Croxden Way

I have just left Milton Grange – Zone 3 – Rehab Centre.

I cannot praise and thank them all enough for all their care and kindness.

The staff couldn’t do enough for us, always on the go from the start of the day to finish and then the night staff were the same. The rooms were cleaned and kept so fresh. Their jobs are definitely one of dedication and caring. Thanks to you all for everything. I will never forget you and miss you all.