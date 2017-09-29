Thank you for the barbecue

From: Rom Sanglaji

CEO, SASBAH

I am writing as Chief Executive Officer of local charity SASBAH – The Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

On Sunday our members once again were treated to a fantastic day at The Boship Lions Farm Hotel courtesy of Sheikh Abid Gulzar.

Every year he invites our members to his annual birthday charity barbecue which was held on Sunday – and it was a great day.

Mr Gulzar couldn’t be there because he had had an accident and was in hospital.

So I wanted to say a very big public thank you to Mr Gulzar for his continuous support of the local community.

Many of our families were at the BBQ on Sunday – and it was such an enjoyable event.

Mr Gulzar does so much for local charity and I just wanted to say a collective thank you for a lovely summer barbecue on Sunday.

Thank you Mr G!