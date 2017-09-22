Supporting the crime victims

From: Helen Piniger

St Leonards Road

You asked for our views regarding the article in the Eastbourne Herald where Sussex Police are saying there is no ‘added value’ in police officers visiting many victims of crimes.

Being a victim of a crime, whatever that crime may be, can leave people feeling very distressed and traumatised and not everyone has a supportive family circle.

Having a police presence in their homes can be very reassuring and I feel that at the very least this should always be an option.

Yes, sadly, the Chief Constable is right that we can no longer expect a GP to visit people in their homes but that doesn’t mean this was or even is the best option and has led to overcrowding of hospitals, A&E and doctors’ surgeries which in turn encourages the spread of infections as patients are pushed close together. More and more it is becoming a faceless society with everyone hiding behind computer screens.

As far as statistics go maybe there won’t always be ‘added value’ to Sussex Police in visiting people if they are just looking at solving the crime, but to many victims of crime on a humane level knowing someone is there and giving kindness and support to them is priceless.