Stop hogging the pavements

From: Sue Eastick

Ratton Road

I am disabled and find walking bad enough but what I am really fed up with is the amount of drivers who seem to think they have the right to park right up on the pavement, most of the time completely blocking it.

Several drivers who park down Selwyn Road constantly do it.

Why should I have to risk my life and have to walk around a car into the road to get past it?

The pavement is for pedestrians not for cars.

It is also an offence under the Highway Code to cause an obstruction of the pavement by parking on it.

It is inconsiderate to people who use wheelchairs and walkers. Also mothers with prams.

All I am asking is please, drivers, show a bit more brains and stop parking on the pavement.