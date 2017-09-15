State of Hailsham’s library is pathetic

From:

I live in Hailsham and was a regular user of the library until someone in their wisdom decided to remove a large quantity of the books located there. Many of the remaining books have been there for a while just collecting dust.

The library is far to small for the size of the town. Up until four years ago we lived in a North Hertfordshire town called Royston, that was half the size of Hailsham, yet the library was twice the size with a large children’s section, IT training suite, many reference books and a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books.

Hailsham is pathetic in comparison and is the reason why few people use the library service.

The online catalogue to order books is very basic and not at all user friendly. Unless you know the particular book you are looking for, the information provided is very limited, little help for someone who likes to browse in the traditional way of looking for a book to read.

They should be expanding and encouraging the library service to raise the level of knowledge in the local population, not reducing it.