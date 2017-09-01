Staff caring, but hospital cold

From: Margaret Clough

Framfield Way

I was recently admitted to the DGH. I was very grateful to the caring medical staff including paramedics and medical staff in the hospital who were very caring and reassuring, keeping me informed every step of the way. I was initially admitted to severe section in an isolation room, possibility of infection!

The room had air conditioning which was unpleasantly chilly. The blankets provided were thin and inadequate.

The following day I was transferred to another area but also in an isolation room, which had no heating and was very very cold. More blankets were provided.

I was unable to eat, only drinking water, so I had no natural resistance to the cold conditions. So I wonder if perhaps a fund could be initiated to purchase better quality blankets to which I am more than willing to make a contribution?