Spending NHS cash properly

I had an MRI scan at the Eastbourne DGH a month ago and although a computer disc showing the area scanned has been made available to my GP, a report giving the diagnosis has not yet been produced.

When I made an enquiry I was informed that nobody is available to type it. It seems ludicrous to invest in hi-tech diagnostic equipment but fail to provide the vital clerical support. This leads to prolonged and unnecessary suffering and is simply not acceptable.

There does not seem to be a way of contacting the DGH managers, just a rather vague e-mail ‘contact us’ facility which will most likely cushion them from direct accountability and which will be handled by clerical staff who may be better used elsewhere.

No criticism of NHS staff either at the DGH or my GP Surgery is intended here as all have acted both professionally and sympathetically.

It is all very well for the Secretary of State for Health and his cronies to state glibly that more funding is being made available to the NHS than ever but they seem to be doing very little to ensure that it is spent properly.