Send war bills to the French

From: P J Abbotts

Meadowlands Avenue

I think the Government should send the French the bill for saving them in two world wars, also for the Marshal Plan where we borrowed millions from America to continue the Second World War which has only just been paid off recently.

A work colleague of mine in the 1970s who had been in the Commandos, was given a Legion of Honour for HMS Campbeltown’s role in the St Nazaire Raid in 1942.

On a driving holiday in France , he overtook a military convoy and his car was covered in spit.