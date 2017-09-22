From: Michael Harris

South Cliff

Two men representing different sides have in the past few days given a first-class boost to the citizens of Great Britain so that, even the remoaners and others who continue to preach negativity and continuously plot against our country’s interests, should by now be able to accept, with little hesitation, that Brexit is taking us upon the right road towards a great future.

The two men were, of course, Jean-Claude Juncker and Boris Johnson. Their respective speeches have been published and commented upon everywhere and do not require further observation by me.

There can be little doubt as to the path Germany has wanted to take since the inception of the Treaty of Rome. Fortunately, it is more than likely that a somewhat late wake-up call will take place whereby many of the 27-plus will cease wearing rose coloured spectacles and learn to use the word ‘No’ loud and clear.

I also trust that from now on we might be able to see the end of the outrageous manner in which the media, particularly the BBC , report current negotiations and are highly selective in having for interview those who hold unacceptable bias.