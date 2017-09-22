From: A Richards

Spencer Road

The proposed closure of local libraries could be called discrimination against elderly and young people.

Many elderly rely on the housebound library service, of which I have been a volunteer for 16 years at least.

My clients rely on delivery of large print books, which are heavy to carry. I do not drive nor want a computer, so it gives me good exercise.

Reading is of therapeutic value as well as activating minds, very valuable to the housebound. A social contact too.

Children are encouraged to get away from computer games into the real world of reading books.

The unemployed use the computers in the library to help find available work.

So, if unavailable, great sections of the community will lose out if there are so many closures.

Many unemployed people cannot afford bus or trains to Eastbourne, and enjoy walking to their local libraries.

Life is not all economics, surely the human aspect is important? Think on before making such decisions.