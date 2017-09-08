Putting charity to the fore

From: Don McPhee

Hankham Hall Road

We recently held a charity golf day at Willingdon Golf Club on August 27 and, once again, we were overwhelmed not only with the 15 teams of four that took part, but the 18 companies that sponsored a hole.

So through the Herald newspaper we would like to say a massive thank you to Bob Bremer, Chairman of Sussex Cars, who generously sponsored the day once again, and a host of local businesses such as Plan Ahead, Pure Protection, Hepburn Ltd, Georgio’s Coffee Shop, Ansvar Insurance, Madeira, Call-a-cab, Hopkins Estate Agents, Club Class Insurance, Visick’s Cars, Platinum Portfolios, Hudsons Wine Bar, DB Autos, Abacus, Taylor Dain Insurance, Anchor Insurance, and Andrew’s Mechanical Autos.

With their help, we raised more than £2,000 for Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

I would also like to thank the whole host of people that provided home-made cakes for our halfway house, and former Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell for coming along to do the presentation.

So once again, thank you to the lovely people of Eastbourne for being so generous.