Poetic tribute to Stephen Penrice

From: Paul Dixon, Carl Foster, Kenny Williams, Nikki Warley, Micky Bleach

Cornfield Road

A poem in memory of Stephen ‘Penny’ Penrice, who lost his life three years ago on August 19, 2014, while working to restore Eastbourne Pier after the fire:

If tears could build a stairway

And memories were a lane

We would walk right up to heaven

And bring you back again

No farewell words were spoken

No time to say goodbye

You were gone before we knew it

And only God knows why

Our hearts still ache in sadness

And secret tears still flow

What it meant to lose you

No one will ever know

But now we know, you want us

To mourn for you no more

To remember all the happy times

Life still has much in store

Since you’ll never be forgotten

We pledge to you today

A hallowed place within our hearts

Is where you’ll always stay.