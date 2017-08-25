Poetic tribute to Stephen Penrice

From: Paul Dixon, Carl Foster, Kenny Williams, Nikki Warley, Micky Bleach
Cornfield Road
A poem in memory of Stephen ‘Penny’ Penrice, who lost his life three years ago on August 19, 2014, while working to restore Eastbourne Pier after the fire:
If tears could build a stairway
And memories were a lane
We would walk right up to heaven
And bring you back again
No farewell words were spoken
No time to say goodbye
You were gone before we knew it
And only God knows why
Our hearts still ache in sadness
And secret tears still flow
What it meant to lose you
No one will ever know
But now we know, you want us
To mourn for you no more
To remember all the happy times
Life still has much in store
Since you’ll never be forgotten
We pledge to you today
A hallowed place within our hearts
Is where you’ll always stay.
