Opportunity for some analysis

From: Alec Logan

Darley Road

It has been suggested that we might never know the composition of the gas cloud which affected Eastbourne.

While the precise location of the source might not be able to be pin-pointed it should be a simple matter to identify the agent concerned.

The emergency services are (or should be) used to collecting airborne samples for laboratory analysis and even if for some reason that wasn’t done, as a fall-back the water used to flush affected members of the public will have trapped more than enough of the stuff to enable it to be analysed.