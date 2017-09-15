Name change - no valid reason

From: Peter Bond

Hartington Mansions

I fail to understand the necessity to change the name of the Arndale Centre.

These centres were created throughout the UK and the Eastbourne Arndale is one of the most successful examples.

The founders were Arnold Hagenbach, an architect, and his business partner Sam Chippendale who gave their name to the idea by combining parts of their names Arn and Dale to provide Arndale.

Arnold Hagenbach only died a few years ago (aged 101) and I see no valid reason to change the name of an important part of Eastbourne’s development which honours the name of the founders.

Moreover, the centre has existed nearly 40 years and I predict that the residential over-forties in age will continue to refer to this shopping mall as the Arndale Centre for many years to come whatever you rename it.