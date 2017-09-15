MP turns his back on people

From: Michael Harris

South Cliff

Once again amidst numerous weekly photos with smiles, MP Stephen Lloyd has failed the Eastbourne voters, 57 per cent of whom voted for Brexit.

When campaigning Stephen knew quite well that he would never win this seat if he announced he was anti-Brexit.

But this did not bother him, he merely said he was pro. But last night, despite all his lame excuses which did not hold water, he turned his back on Eastbourne and voted against Brexit.

It is obvious we will never be able to believe anything he ever says in the future.

He has discarded ethics out in the sea.