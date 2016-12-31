LETTER: Your support is a life-saver

On behalf of the Eastbourne Lions Club I would like to thank everyone who contributed so generously to our Christmas collections.

Donations during the festive season and monies raised throughout the year have enabled us to supply seven defibrillators around the Eastbourne area, providing critical equipment for potential heart attack victims. In addition, a range of support has been given to local worthy causes both to individuals and groups. We will continue to support the local community in 2017 with future planned projects and would like to wish you all a Happy New Year.

If you are interested in finding out more about Eastbourne Lions Club and becoming potentially an active member, you are invited to join us at the Lansdowne Hotel for our Open Evening on Tuesday, January 31, at 7.30pm. There will be an opportunity to learn more about volunteering in the community (see the January edition of the free etc magazine for more details).

Visit www.eastbournelions.org.uk or find us on Facebook.

RICHARD COOK

President, Eastbourne

Lions Club

Arun Close, Stone Cross

