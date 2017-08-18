LETTER: Why not ban alcohol instead?

I was astonished to hear that the caring council want to ban dogs from the whole of the seafront for five months of the year, apparently to protect the public from anti-social behaviour.

We moved to Eastbourne 12 months ago and one of the deciding factors was the sensible allocation of dog-free and dog- friendly areas on the beach.

Families have a choice, being able to bring their pet at Holywell end, or avoid dogs at the pier end.

We have walked along the Holywell end of the promenade every day and not witnessed any anti- social behaviour , at least not from dogs or their owners!

I would be interested to see the evidential base for this proposal; it can’t be to save money, as many families will just choose a different town to spend their money in if their dog has to be left at home.

Perhaps the council would be better limiting the sales of cheap booze in the town if it really wants to reduce anti-social behaviour, rather than targeting families and the elderly who rely on their pets for companionship.

Mary Ireland

Salisbury Road