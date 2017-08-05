LETTER: Why did I risk another hernia?

About two months ago, in the very strong winds we experienced in Eastbourne, a very large branch snapped off a tree on the side of Pennine Way and fell onto the road, completely blocking the southbound side.
Feeling public-spirited, risking rupture and another hernia, and because no-one else was bothering, I dragged it off the road and onto the grass verge. The rotting remains are still there!
I bet if the tree had fallen into the Mayor’s garden it would have disappeared by the following morning.
ANDY ADAMS
Trossachs Close
