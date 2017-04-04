LETTER: What is council planning?

I am appalled by the revelation that the East Sussex County Council Conservatives are planning to get rid of various sites of outstanding natural beauty.

They say they are not selling these sites, they are giving them away - is that meant to make us feel better?

Cllr David Elkin, Caroline Ansell MP, Cllr Barry Taylor and Cllr Tony Freebody should be held to account. They must have known about this plan months ago yet they continued to preach about holding a referendum in Eastbourne about the working farms, the need for consultation and the horror at the thought of the farms leaving council ownership.

Yet, we discover that is exactly what they plan to do up the road at the Cuckmere Haven and plenty of other locations besides. Sickening hypocrisy.

There are no guarantees at all once these sites leave the ownership of the county council.

The groups that are mentioned are not resourced to look after these priceless landscapes, and what happens if they get into financial difficulties and have to sell up?

One thing is for sure, if David Elkin gets his way we’ll all be paying to use the Cuckmere in future.

And if so and so wildlife group goes bust it will probably become a Trump golf course with plenty of water hazards!

Shame on them all.

I trust Andrew Durling will be asking some searching questions too.

Juliette Hanson

Carlise Road