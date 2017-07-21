LETTER: ‘Welcome’ isn’t issue for visitors

I am sure that if I visited any town in Germany, I would feel warmth at being faced with a sign declaring ‘Willkommen’ with no English equivalent.

Likewise a French city that greeted me with ‘Bienvenue’ would invite the same response. Is it therefore unreasonable to expect foreign visitors to experience a similar sense of comfort when presented with ‘Welcome’ in large lettering on arrival in Eastbourne?

As a nation we spend far more money than many other countries on translations of public services into English.

This one instance of a native-only word is not too much to ask. As for the air quality, the sign is also accurate.

Of course nobody expects to breathe in fragrance on a busy highway. But I go down to Eastbourne seafront on most days.

On the occasions when the tide is receding and the slight whiff of seaweed adds to the breeze, there is nothing of equal quality to inhale, whatever the scientists claim to find in their test tubes.

Edward Thomas

Collington Close