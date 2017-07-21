LETTER: We’ll wait for the Congress ...

Via your newspaper may I ask who was responsible for deciding the Winter Garden would be a good venue to hold shows in?

My husband and I have been once and never again – we both wanted to see Rhythm Of The Dance but as it’s a show where it is important to see the actual dancing what would be the point in sitting there staring at the back of the head of the person sitting in front if you? For goodness sake it’s a dance hall with a flat floor so unless you are very lucky all you will see are moving heads.

And don’t get me started on the chairs, really uncomfortable, and certainly not suitable for a two-hour show and in the reserved seating they pack you in like sardines.

No, think we will give it a miss and wait for The Congress to reopen its doors. In the meantime we will continue to support the Devonshire and Hippodrome Theatres.

Emma Robin

Kings Drive