LETTER: Vegan protest misguided

Why should railway staff have to clean up behind graffiti artists or litter louts [Rail staff ‘tried to soak’ man, Herald April 28]?

Jason Wiegand would be better spending half an hour every week clearing up his local neighbourhood wearing a T-shirt proclaiming his views, thus gaining some local respect as well. If local farmers came to Polegate Station to disfigure the buildings with our beliefs and views on rearing livestock I am sure our vegan friend would be the first in line to complain while the rightly angry cleaner from Southern Rail would be in the background quietly doing his job.

I feel it is Mr Wiegand who should be apologising to railway staff. If he ate a more balanced diet he may well find the strength of character to return and do so.

MICK MAJOR

Lower Dicker