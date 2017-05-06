LETTER: Two abreast selfish cyclists

I’ve read in the Herald a number of times about selfish cyclists riding two abreast but only very recently experienced it myself.

In with a long ‘gaggle’ of other drivers, I was compelled to abide by road conditions and from the A22 at the top of the hill at Willingdon through Polegate High Street and onto the road towards Stone Cross those cyclists continued to occupy the road, two abreast, even when there was a pedestrian/cyclist track in places, causing a considerable traffic slowdown.

When I eventually was able to draw alongside in the absence of approaching traffic I called out “ride in single file” and the answer I got was a grin and a cheeky “Hi” so I was convinced the double column riding was a deliberate ploy.

Now, a cycle is a carriage under the law and it may be possible for a prosecution in such circumstances to take place against such deliberate obstruction of the highway so such cyclists should take note and be reasonable.

RON SPICER

Meadowlands Avenue