LETTER: Trump should show respect

The following letter has been sent this week to the US Ambassador in London.

Your President has just insulted the Mayor of our capital city over a tragic incident of national trauma, and this in the name of you and all the American people. He deliberately misquoted London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, and when this mistake was pointed out to him, he had the arrogance to rub salt into the gaping wound by accusing the Mayor of making a ‘pathetic excuse’.

I have difficulty even trying to imagine our Prime Minister, let alone our Head of State, making this sort of comment to the Mayor of New York at the time of the 9/11 catastrophe ... I will not be voting Labour at Thursday’s General Election, so I am not making a party-political point. I just believe that the Head of State of our closest ally should treat the Mayor of our capital city with proper respect.

Over the past few months, your President has become an international laughing stock. “You’ll never guess what he’s said – done now!” has been on everyone’s lips, followed by great guffaws. But he has now moved on in the public eye from this buffoon character to something closer to a dangerous, self-centred, arrogant bigot. I would remind you of the nauseating stance he posed after pushing the Prime Minister of Montenegro out of his way at the recent European Heads of Government meeting.

It’s worth reflecting on the fact that your President is not an unavoidable accident: he was elected by the American people, knowing his character. He is doing your country a great deal of harm in the eyes of the world. His withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change will do untold damage to this planet of ours. One shudders to think what further harm he could inflict on the rest of us before he reaches the end of his first, and hopefully his last, term of office.

Yours with great sadness and anger.

BRIAN BRABY

Silverdale Road