LETTER: Towner has got things spot on

Congratulations to curator Andy Friend and all the staff for the unmissable Ravilious and Co exhibition at the Towner Art Gallery.

The title comes from Eastbourne’s best known artist, whose nostalgic and beautiful watercolours and wood engravings show Sussex and indeed England at its most beautiful. Many of the works have never been on public display before and are on loan from institutions and collectors from all over the world.

It features work by contemporaries such as John and Paul Nash, Barnett Freedman, Helen Binyon and Thomas Hennell to name but a few.

Paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, ceramics, books, iconic fabrics by Enid Marx and the stunning marbled papers of Tirzah Garwood are shown in the 12 areas of the exhibition which is a treasure trove of art and design.

At one of the many events associated with the exhibition I recently met people from Bristol, Yorkshire and Southampton all staying in the town because of the exhibition which continues until September 17.

MALCOLM SIMMONS

Chiswick Place